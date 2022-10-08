Man dies following shooting on Fourth Avenue in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7.

Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police later confirmed the man had died.

Authorities said they had detained one person in connection with the shooting.

