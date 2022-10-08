Advertise
Man dies following shooting on Fourth Avenue in downtown Tucson

Tucson police have one person in custody.
Tucson police have one person in custody.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 7.

Officers said one man had sustained life-threatening injuries in the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police later confirmed the man had died.

Authorities said they had detained one person in connection with the shooting.

