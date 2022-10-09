800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parks like Swan Way in Midtown are typically a place where families gather. It is known to many as a safe place to be. But residents said within the last few months, it has been anything but that. Denise Morgan felt it was a hot spot for drug deals.

“It is really fun you know parents playing soccer with their kids. People are always out here just enjoying the park.”

Morgan said she typically would feel safe until a few months ago.

She said a white van was parked at Swan Way Park for almost two months. Morgan along with other neighbors knew something was not right and did not feel safe.

“Nobody was bringing their kids to the playground anymore. Even the people walking their dogs weren’t really doing that.”

Morgan went on to say there was drug activity and violence. She felt it was all stemming from the van.

“And I mean violence like people saying, “Do you want to die?” and “I am going to kill you.” Things like that.”

So, Morgan and other community members contacted the Tucson Police Department.

“We initiated the investigation. We spent a lot of time on surveillance. We pretty quickly validated a lot of the complaints like quick contact, lots of traffic, open-air drug use,” said TPD Sergeant Lorence Jove Jr.

TPD has “Community Response Teams” to address situations like this.

“We have the ability to work in plain clothes and drive regular cars. So, we aren’t immediately identifiable as police officers which allows us more access to see what’s really going on,” explained Jove Jr.

Last week, 5 people were arrested.

“Two of them were related to that white van. One of the individuals arrested for narcotic sales what was hanging out in the park. Then there was a vehicle that was stopped that was suspected in making a delivery.”

TPD told KOLD News 13′s Allie Potter 35-year-old Kelly Marie Anderson, 32-year-old Codie Patrick Norman and 42-year-old Sheila Green were arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Drug Sales.

42-year-old Robert Roger Woods was booked for Drug Sales, Possession of Drug for Sale, Possession of a Firearm During Drug Offense and Prohibited Possessor.

33-year-old Sergio Duane Martinez was booked for prohibited possessor, possession of meth/fentanyl and possession of a firearm during a drug offense.

Two pistols were recovered, one of them was reported stolen.

“And they had over 800 fentanyl pills on them combined,” said Jove Jr.

“The day that I saw the two cop cars out here and people with zip ties, I said oh thank goodness and I was so relieved,” said Morgan.

“Confidently can say lives were saved,” said Jove Jr.

All because Denise and her neighbors saw something and said something, by calling 88-CRIME.

“I feel like we have the park back! I am hoping to see kids and their parents and dogs with their owners back out here,” said Morgan.

If you ever see any suspicious activity, please call 88-CRIME.

