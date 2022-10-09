Arizona Cardinals unable to upset undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, falling 20-17

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, falling 20-17 on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals dropped to 2-3 on the season, while the Eagles reign as the only undefeated team. This is the Red Birds eighth straight loss at State Farm Stadium.

What proved to be the turning point of the game was Kyler Murray sliding just short of the first down, and the Cardinals spiking the ball on third down with seconds left. On 4th and 1, kicker Matt Ammendola and the field goal unit took the field. Eagles took a quick timeout, and Ammendola set up for the game-tying kick. Kick was up - and sailed wide right. No good. Game over.

Matt Ammendola misses it wide right and Cardinals lose their 8th straight at home, 20-17. Eagles 5-0. This is Ammendola’s 5th team since going undrafted in 2020. #PHIvsAZ — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) October 9, 2022

Slow starts plagued the Red Birds yet again. Coming into Sunday’s game, the Cards were held to only 15 points scored total in first half of games so far, including just one touchdown.

The Eagles defense kept the Cardinals silent for the first quarter. Murray attempted to answer Hurts’ touchdown run to start the game, and went deep to Hollywood Brown in double coverage. Eagles C.J. Gardner-Johnson read Murray’s pass perfectly, and came down with the pick.

Cardinals had a huge change for a takeaway to switch momentum after the slow start, but came up just short. What looked to be a for-sure interception for Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson up the middle was called back after officials deemed he didn’t have full control of the ball. However, Zach Allen was able to make a stop, sacking Hurts and forcing the punt.

To open the second quarter, Hurts and the Eagles drove down the field once again. Hurts rushed in for his second touchdown on the day, putting the Eagles up 14-0. A couple plays later, Murray, Brown and running back James Conner were able to get something going. Murray found Brown for a 25-yard pass, putting the Cardinals on the board and cutting the Eagles lead to 14-7.

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin picked up 11 yards to put the Cardinals in the red zone with ten seconds left in the half. Two incomplete passes from Murray forced the Red Birds to settle for the field goal, heading into the locker room down 14-10 at halftime. Cardinals lost Conner due to rib injury, and he was questionable to return to the game.

It feels like an away game for the Cardinals... but having lost 7 straight at State Farm Stadium, maybe that's exactly what they need. Arizona trails 14-10 at halftime. #PHIvsAZ — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) October 9, 2022

Late in the third quarter, Byron Murphy Jr. came roaring off the outside and sacking Hurts on the third down, forcing the punt and giving the Cardinals another opportunity to tie the game. Murray found wide receiver Rondale Moore wide open downfield, picking up 28 yards early in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back rushes from Benjamin and Murray put the Red Birds in Eagles territory. Benjamin then finished off the drive with an 11-yard rush, tying the game at 17 apiece.

Eno Benjamin is the only one left of four Cardinals running backs who dressed -- had a 9 yd run, a 16 yd rec, and an 11 yd TD run on that 12 play, 90 yd drive that ties this game at 17 in the 4th. — Nick King (@NickKingSports) October 9, 2022

Eagles ate up a lot of the clock in the fourth quarter driving down the field. At the two minute warning, Eagles were able to set up a first and goal. Eagles were unable to convert the touchdown, settling for the field goal to give them a 20-17 lead. Cardinals couldn’t get the game-tying kick as time expired.

Cardinals also lost running back Jonathan Ward to a hamstring injury. Benjamin was left as the sole running back for the team. The Cardinals will face off against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.