Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Bo Nix, No. 12 Ducks run wild on Wildcats on way to 49-22 win

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oregon proved it belongs in the national title conversation with a dominating performance at Arizona Stadium Saturday night.

The No. 12 Ducks rolled to a 49-22 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats with Bo Nix doing most of the damage. Oregon improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Pac-12 play while the Wildcats fell to 3-3 and 1-2.

Arizona’s Joseph De Laura, fresh off a six-touchdown, 484-yard performance against Colorado, struggled against the Oregon defense. He threw for 241 yards and a touchdown to go with one interception. He also ran for minus 30 yards.

Nix threw for 265 yards and ran 70 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Whittington added 92 rushing yards and a score on only six carries for the Ducks.

Arizona also turned the ball over three times -- two fumbles and an interception. The first fumble came on the Wildcats’ opening possession, setting the table for a long night in Tucson.

Oregon now leads the all-time series with the Wildcats 29-18. Arizona’s last win came in 2018, when the Ducks were ranked No. 19.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State, beat North Dakota State 31-28 in Week 3, lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal and then crushed Colorado 43-20 last week.

Things won’t get any easier for Wildcats in the next month. Arizona’s schedule features four straight games against ranked opponents.

Next week, Arizona travels to face No. 21 Washington. The Huskies may fall out of the top 25 thanks to Arizona State’s upset victory on Saturday.

The Wildcats then have a bye week before hosting No. 6 Southern Cal and traveling to face No. 11 Utah and No. 18 UCLA.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

Arizona State's quarterback Trenton Bourguet, right, throws a touchdown pass as Washington's...
Bourguet leads ASU’s 45-38 win over No. 21 Washington
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
Sports Director Damien Alameda and Wildcat center Oumar Ballo finish their meal with a...
Dinner With Oumar, Pt 6
Oumar Ballo explains why he and the rest of his Mali national teammates forfeited their games...
Dinner With Oumar, Pt 5