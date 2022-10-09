Bo Nix, No. 12 Ducks run wild on Wildcats on way to 49-22 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oregon proved it belongs in the national title conversation with a dominating performance at Arizona Stadium Saturday night.

The No. 12 Ducks rolled to a 49-22 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats with Bo Nix doing most of the damage. Oregon improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Pac-12 play while the Wildcats fell to 3-3 and 1-2.

Arizona’s Joseph De Laura, fresh off a six-touchdown, 484-yard performance against Colorado, struggled against the Oregon defense. He threw for 241 yards and a touchdown to go with one interception. He also ran for minus 30 yards.

Nix threw for 265 yards and ran 70 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Whittington added 92 rushing yards and a score on only six carries for the Ducks.

Arizona also turned the ball over three times -- two fumbles and an interception. The first fumble came on the Wildcats’ opening possession, setting the table for a long night in Tucson.

Oregon now leads the all-time series with the Wildcats 29-18. Arizona’s last win came in 2018, when the Ducks were ranked No. 19.

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State , beat North Dakota State 31-28 in Week 3 , lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal and then crushed Colorado 43-20 last week.

Things won’t get any easier for Wildcats in the next month. Arizona’s schedule features four straight games against ranked opponents.

Next week, Arizona travels to face No. 21 Washington. The Huskies may fall out of the top 25 thanks to Arizona State’s upset victory on Saturday.

The Wildcats then have a bye week before hosting No. 6 Southern Cal and traveling to face No. 11 Utah and No. 18 UCLA.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.