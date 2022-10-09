Coronado National Forest planting ponderosa pine seedlings on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest is planting 43,000 of ponderosa pine seedlings. The 121-acre project area is to assist with regeneration after Bighorn Fire. The Mt. Lemmon Tree Planting project uses seedlings grown in a nursery from native seed collected on Mt. Lemmon.

The project area includes Marshall Gulch, Inspiration Rock, and small pockets along Ski Run Rd. Trees will be planted at 10-foot spacing.

The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that burned in the 2020 Bighorn Fire. (Coronado National Forest)

