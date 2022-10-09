Coronado National Forest planting ponderosa pine seedlings on Mount Lemmon
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest is planting 43,000 of ponderosa pine seedlings. The 121-acre project area is to assist with regeneration after Bighorn Fire. The Mt. Lemmon Tree Planting project uses seedlings grown in a nursery from native seed collected on Mt. Lemmon.
The project area includes Marshall Gulch, Inspiration Rock, and small pockets along Ski Run Rd. Trees will be planted at 10-foot spacing.
