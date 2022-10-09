Advertise
Coronado National Forest planting ponderosa pine seedlings on Mount Lemmon

The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that burned in the 2020 Bighorn Fire.
The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that burned in the 2020 Bighorn Fire.(Coronado National Forest)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest is planting 43,000 of ponderosa pine seedlings. The 121-acre project area is to assist with regeneration after Bighorn Fire. The Mt. Lemmon Tree Planting project uses seedlings grown in a nursery from native seed collected on Mt. Lemmon.

The project area includes Marshall Gulch, Inspiration Rock, and small pockets along Ski Run Rd. Trees will be planted at 10-foot spacing.

The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that...
The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that burned in the 2020 Bighorn Fire.(Coronado National Forest)
The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that...
The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that burned in the 2020 Bighorn Fire.(Coronado National Forest)

