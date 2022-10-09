FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and warming up this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area of low pressure that has been lingering over southern Arizona and northern Mexico will weaken and be picked up by the larger-scale weather pattern Monday. This will lower our storm chances after an active first full week of October. Expect temperatures to rise in return, with a shot at 90° by the end of the workweek. This weekend will bring cooler high temperatures with a potential for more rain chances.

MONDAY: Slight chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Slight chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Slight chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 80s.

