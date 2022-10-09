Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain but sunshine on the way

Allie Potter October 9 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system will linger over northwest Mexico and southern Arizona with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. High temperatures will generally remain several degrees below normal into early this week, then warming to near normal levels by the middle of next week.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2:00 pm and 5:00 p.m. Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph..

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

