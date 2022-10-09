Former President Trump visits Mesa Sunday, hosts rally for Arizona GOP candidates

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump is stopping in the Valley on Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates.

There have been festivities since 5 a.m. at Bell Bank Park in anticipation of the former president’s arrival. Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons headed down to the park to speak with some of those in attendance at the 320-acre facility. The event comes just three days before Arizona launches its early voting process for the Nov. 8 general election.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak tonight about the candidates he’s endorsing in what’s being called “the Arizona Trump ticket.” Doors opened to the free event at 11 a.m., and starting at 1 p.m., guest speakers such as Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and others will take to the stage. The former president is expected to speak around 4 p.m. One attendee who spoke with Parsons around 6 a.m. said, “We just stand behind his [Trump’s] America first policies. We’ve always supported him and we always will.”

Chief pollster with HighGround, a government and public affairs firm, Paul Bentz had this to say about how he thinks Trump should approach today’s event, “I think Trump coming to town this time around is a net negative. I do think that people are less inclined to support a candidate that’s backed by Trump, especially if he comes and talks about election fraud. If he comes in straight and talks about the election being stolen, and those sorts of things, that will be very harmful.”

The rally held earlier this summer in Prescott hosted thousands, and this event is expected to host even more people. The Secret Service has already been dispatched in the area in anticipation of the President’s arrival and will be supported by several Mesa Police Department officers. There are also at least 2 other major sporting events--a pro-pickleball tournament and a children’s soccer tournament happening at the same park on Sunday.

