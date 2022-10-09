Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
Oct. 9, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway.
A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
The officer on scene said the search warrant is in connection to a murder. No further details were given.
So far, a man and a woman have been detained.
This is an on-going situation. Stay with KOLD News 13 for the latest updates.
