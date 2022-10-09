Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway.

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.

The officer on scene said the search warrant is in connection to a murder. No further details were given.

So far, a man and a woman have been detained.

This is an on-going situation.

