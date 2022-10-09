Advertise
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway.

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.

The officer on scene said the search warrant is in connection to a murder. No further details were given.

So far, a man and a woman have been detained.

This is an on-going situation. Stay with KOLD News 13 for the latest updates.

