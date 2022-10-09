Advertise
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Scottsdale fire officials and police officers after developing heat exhaustion on Sunday afternoon.(Scottsdale Fire Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail.

The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.

Due to the rough terrain, the Phoenix Police Department’s Firebird 10 was used during the rescue for a hoist operation. Bell Road and 104 Street was closed during the rescue process.

Click below to watch the rescue from the Scottsdale Fire Department Twitter page:

Fire and police officials are encouraging everyone to be vigilant about their health, water reserves, and stamina, despite somewhat cooling temperatures in the Valley.

7 Quick Tips for Hiking in the Summer Heat

  1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. ... Get halfway with your water turn around go back to the trailhead.
  2. Wear light, loose, sweat-wicking clothes, and avoid cotton.
  3. Wear a hat & sunscreen.
  4. Start your hike early.
  5. Plan your hike for shade and water.
  6. Know the danger signs for heat stroke.
  7. Be prepared. Have a charged cell phone.

