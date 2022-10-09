Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian protesters

This is the third week of demonstrations in Arizona in response to the death of a young woman in the Middle East.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been three weeks since the morality police killed Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab wrong. Saturday, was a global day of solidarity.

Hundreds of protestors showed up to Scottsdale Fashion Square chanting encouragement for Iranian protestors, waving flags, and holding images of the events in Iran. “This was the spark that created that moment that was needed for millions of people in Iran dealing with injustice that was going on,” said Hessam Rahimian, who migrated to Arizona from Iran 35 years ago. Rahimian says strict laws on women have plagued Iran for over 40 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protestors in Tempe show support for Iranian women

The younger generations leading the movement said they’ve had enough oppression and want the freedoms they’ve never had the privilege of knowing. Rahimian said the Iranian government has tried to stop protests using different tactics; “when they protest they get beaten to death or shot.”

According to Rahimian, whose family lives in Iran, thousands of people have been killed there for protesting. Despite the Iranian government cutting internet access to prevent gatherings or images of the killings from getting out, Mahsa Amini’s death sparked global protests, including in Arizona.

TRENDING: Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona

Anisa Afkhami is a student at Arizona State University who helped organize the protest and was happy about the turnout. “I’ve noticed even non Iranians are pitching in, coming by, and supporting us. I think that’s what’s really important,” she said. Afkhami says she feels empowered when she sees Iranians risking their lives because it’s not just about a dress code. “There’s segregation between women and men even in classrooms,” Afkhami explained. “Women cannot choose what jobs they want.”

The continuous killings in Iran fuel the anger against the regime; seeing this as the most sustained protest in years, Iranians will never be silenced again.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Tempe Town Lake.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting
Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Arizona Cardinals unable to upset undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, falling 20-17
Shots were fired near the Arizona State Fair last night. No shooting happened inside the fair,...
Shooting at Arizona State Fair damages several cars
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
A woman was rescued by Phoenix and Scottsdale fire officials and police officers after...
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale