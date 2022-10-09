Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies

A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday...
A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night.

YCSO dispatchers got a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who lives on School House Road, near the Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said her husband was setting up an ambush for deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies.

TRENDING: Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs to appear on “Face The Nation” Sunday

When deputies arrived, the woman was able to leave the home by herself with Henzler still inside. Deputies called for Henzler but he didn’t answer. About an hour later, Henzler came out of the house and walked toward the deputies, shooting at them. Deputies fired back at Henzler who was shot and died from his injuries at the scene.

DPS officials and YCSO deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting. This is the 81st reported officer-involved shooting in the state this year.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
Tucson police have one person in custody.
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting on Fourth Avenue
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Tucson police have one person in custody.
Man dies following shooting on Fourth Avenue in downtown Tucson
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting
Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping