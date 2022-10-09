Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night.

YCSO dispatchers got a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who lives on School House Road, near the Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said her husband was setting up an ambush for deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies.

When deputies arrived, the woman was able to leave the home by herself with Henzler still inside. Deputies called for Henzler but he didn’t answer. About an hour later, Henzler came out of the house and walked toward the deputies, shooting at them. Deputies fired back at Henzler who was shot and died from his injuries at the scene.

DPS officials and YCSO deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting. This is the 81st reported officer-involved shooting in the state this year.

