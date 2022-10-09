Advertise
Shooting at Arizona State Fair damages several cars

Shots were fired near the Arizona State Fair last night. No shooting happened inside the fair, but police are still investigating.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say no one was hurt when gunshots were fired at the State Fair Saturday night.

Around 10:25 p.m., police working the event say they heard gunfire in the area near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. Witnesses told officers that a car left the area with the shooters inside. Police located the car and questioned the four men inside after finding guns in the car. Several cars in the area were hit with bullets, but there were no injuries.

The men told investigators that the gunshots were in self-defense. The incident is still under investigation. A charging decision for the men will be made once the investigation is complete.

