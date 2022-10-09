Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on Friday, Oct. 7.

As of Saturday, Oct. 8, no arrests have been made and the TPD is working to determine a motive.

Authorities said they were called around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Benson Highway and Sixth Avenue, where they found 22-year-old Marcos Nino, suffering from gunshot wounds. Nino was in a gold Jeep that had crashed into a guardrail.

Nino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Nino had been driving north on Sixth Avenue when a gun was fired and Nino was struck, causing him to veer into the guardrail.

Anyone with information on Nino’s death is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

