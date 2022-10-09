Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting

One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on Friday, Oct. 7.

As of Saturday, Oct. 8, no arrests have been made and the TPD is working to determine a motive.

Authorities said they were called around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Benson Highway and Sixth Avenue, where they found 22-year-old Marcos Nino, suffering from gunshot wounds. Nino was in a gold Jeep that had crashed into a guardrail.

Nino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Nino had been driving north on Sixth Avenue when a gun was fired and Nino was struck, causing him to veer into the guardrail.

Anyone with information on Nino’s death is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner
Tucson police have one person in custody.
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting on Fourth Avenue
Police were canvassing a neighborhood in South Tucson late Tuesday night.
Man arrested in connection with death of own mother in South Tucson
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Tucson police have one person in custody.
Man dies following shooting on Fourth Avenue in downtown Tucson
A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday...
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies
Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping