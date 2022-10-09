U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt.

According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station.

Modlin said agents later stopped a rental vehicle matching the description near Benson. They arrested an armed U.S. citizen smuggling three Mexican citizens in the trunk.

