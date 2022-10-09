Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action.

Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”

Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs spoke at the Phoenix march, highlighting Arizona’s conflicting abortion laws. “I am outraged that these extreme laws, which have no exceptions for rape or incest, risk Arizonans fundamental freedoms to make our own decisions,” she said. “Women’s rights are hanging by a thread. The all-out war on reproductive freedom has dire consequences to women’s health.”

Phoenix organizers said that they will be pushing to elect all “pro-choice” candidates this November, with hopes to restore abortion access in the state. On the Women’s March website, a statement reads as follows:

On Saturday, Oct. 8, exactly one month before Election Day, women and their allies will turn up in force in cities across the country for a massive nationwide “Women’s Wave” day of action meant to rally supporters of reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterms... The massive nationwide day of action comes as women, disproportionately impacted by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, are expected to be a decisive voting block in the 2022 midterm elections...the #WomensWave marches aim to emphasize that a Congressional and state elections this year mark a fight to protect basic freedoms.

Katie Hobbs appeared this Sunday morning on “Face the Nation” alongside Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake, sharing her statements and answering questions about why she should be the next governor of Arizona. Hobbs was outspoken on her abortion stance, telling the show’s host that under a Lake administration, women would have to undergo forced births, “something that would be very dangerous.” Lake has been outspoken in her stance that, should she be elected, she would uphold the current laws regarding abortion in Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.