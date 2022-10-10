2 dead in wrong-way crash on NB I-17 near New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died, while one person is reportedly in critical condition. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Officials say the northbound lanes are closed, and it’s unclear when the freeway could reopen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area through the morning commute, if possible. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

