Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

2 dead in wrong-way crash on NB I-17 near New River

DPS is investigating a deadly crash near New River early Monday morning.
DPS is investigating a deadly crash near New River early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died, while one person is reportedly in critical condition. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Officials say the northbound lanes are closed, and it’s unclear when the freeway could reopen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area through the morning commute, if possible. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
LSU FACES laboratory created a digital image of what the man might have looked like to help...
Authorities ask for help identifying deceased person found in Louisiana
AHEC has been around for almost 40 years with a focus on expanding healthcare in rural and...
AHEC receives $7.2 million in funding for healthcare in rural communities