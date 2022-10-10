Authorities: Willcox assault suspect escaped from Tucson holding facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Willcox man who, they say, forcibly escaped from custody in Tucson on Sunday evening, Oct. 9.

Angel Moreno, 27, had been charged with aggravated assault by the Willcox Police Department and was scheduled to receive services at the facility he escaped from.

Deputies say Moreno has displayed violent tendencies in the past. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to avoid approaching him and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

