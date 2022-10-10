FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out and warming up!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 10th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area of low pressure that has been lingering over southern Arizona and northern Mexico will weaken and be picked up by the larger-scale weather pattern Monday. This will lower our storm chances after an active first full week of October. Expect temperatures to rise in return, with a shot at 90° by the end of the workweek. This weekend will bring cooler high temperatures with a potential for more rain chances.

MONDAY: 10% chance for a shower or storm. Partly to mostly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 80s.

