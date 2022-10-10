Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown.

General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp.

It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant.

This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has only been legal since 2018.

Machado is trying to spread the word about sustainable industrial materials that are homegrown.

“You can grow a 2,000-square-foot home, four acres, one season, which is four months,” Machado said.

Machado is holding a workshop in Tucson this weekend to demonstrate how this works.

Registration information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.