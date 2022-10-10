Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Mesa collision involving police car, officer injured

Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a...
Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash Sunday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash Sunday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., rescue crews responded to the area of Gilbert Road and Main Street for the report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Mesa police patrol car. The officer in the patrol car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for arm pain, and a child in the car was also transported as a precaution.

Police officers are on the scene talking to witnesses to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
One man has been killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side.
Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting
Dr. Thomas Meixner
UPDATE: Court document reveals new details about shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes
Former President Donald Trump visits Mesa Arizona just weeks before the midterm elections in...
Former President Trump visits Mesa, hosts rally for Arizona GOP candidates
Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Candlelight vigil held at University of Arizona to honor professor killed in shooting
Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf...
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health