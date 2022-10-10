Mesa collision involving police car, officer injured

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash Sunday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., rescue crews responded to the area of Gilbert Road and Main Street for the report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Mesa police patrol car. The officer in the patrol car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for arm pain, and a child in the car was also transported as a precaution.

Police officers are on the scene talking to witnesses to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.