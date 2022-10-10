Missing Colorado teen could be in Arizona, messages to friends suggest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage girl from Colorado who hasn’t been seen since late September could be in Arizona, according to messages received by some of her friends. But police believe she could be in danger.

Chloe Campbell, 14, was last seen at a high school football game in Boulder, Colo. on Friday, Sept. 30. Her family has not heard from her in the 10 days since, but messages Chloe supposedly sent to friends say she’s safe with other “family” in Arizona, and that she doesn’t want to come home. Boulder police say they haven’t been able to confirm if the messages really are from Chloe and haven’t indicated where in the state she could be.

While Campbell is believed to be a runaway, police also say she could be in danger as she has no access to money or her medication. Investigators also believe she could be with a man. Her father told CBS Colorado that witnesses at the football game saw his daughter with two men who were too old to be in high school.

According to a Google Doc being maintained by family members, they “remain gravely concerned that she may be trafficked and is not able to voluntarily come home.” They also believe some of Chloe’s friends know more than what they’ve shared with police. Right now, police say the case does not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert, and the department only first made her disappearance public on Saturday — eight days after she was last seen. The family is asking for help in spreading the word about her disappearance, especially in nearby states like Arizona. Tap/click here for more on how to help.

Chloe is described as white with blue eyes and blonde hair, about 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Police at (720) 507-7379 or police dispatch at (303) 441-3333. For the latter, choose option 8 and reference case no. 22-9868.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) and refer to report no. 146-2673.

Campbell was last seen at a high school football game on Sept. 30. (Courtesy: Boulder Police Dept.)

