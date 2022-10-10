Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents

Officers had to give Narcan to the boy before he was driven to the hospital.
Officers had to give Narcan to the boy before he was driven to the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday.

Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.

Detectives have searched the apartment and are investigating how the boy got ahold of the fentanyl. Officers didn’t say how old the baby was. No arrests have been made so far, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

Latest News

A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
3 GCU students killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-17
A railroad strike is still a possibility after the third largest railroad union rejected its...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
Angel Moreno, of Willcox, fled a holding facility in Tucson on Sunday, Oct. 9. Moreno is facing...
Authorities: Willcox assault suspect escaped from Tucson holding facility
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Messages supposedly sent by Chloe Campbell to friends say she's with "family" in Arizona and...
Missing Colorado teen could be in Arizona, messages to friends suggest