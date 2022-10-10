Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia

Fire damaged a house in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia on Monday, Oct. 10.
Fire damaged a house in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia on Monday, Oct. 10.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side.

The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue.

It took firefighters less than 12 minutes to get the fire under control.

There was no initial report of any injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area near the scene on Calle Garcia.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

Latest News

Bricks made out of hemp keep homes cooler.
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
The Coronado National Forest is planting thousands of ponderosa pine seedlings in areas that...
Coronado National Forest planting ponderosa pine seedlings on Mount Lemmon
Mexican Baseball Fiesta celebrates 11 years in Tucson
Mexican Baseball Fiesta celebrates 11 years
Micaela Machado says Industrial hemp housing is safer for families
Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building