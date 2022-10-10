Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side.

HOUSE FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a house fire in the 100 block of W. Calle Garcia 🚒💨 Avoid the area #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 10, 2022

The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue.

It took firefighters less than 12 minutes to get the fire under control.

There was no initial report of any injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area near the scene on Calle Garcia.

No additional information was immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when facts become available.

