Blink-182 reunites for new album, announces massive world tour

The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.
The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Blink-182 has reunited — and the band is likely coming to a city near you.

The award-winning pop-punk band is back together with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker joining forces yet again.

The trio announced Tuesday their most extensive tour and first tour in about a decade. The group also announced a new song titled “Edging” debuting Friday from an upcoming new album.

According to the band’s website, their world tour begins March 11, 2023, in Mexico and will continue until February 2024 in New Zealand, with multiple U.S. tour dates from New York to Los Angeles.

Fans can get tour tickets starting Oct. 17.

