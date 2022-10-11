Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Border patrol agent injured in crash

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A border patrol agent has been hospitalized after they were involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson.

State troopers say the crash took place on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11 near Speedway Boulevard.

At around 2:45 p.m., the crash was blocking two lanes on I-10 east.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Ogden, Abriauna Hoffman and Hunter Balberdi were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Messages supposedly sent by Chloe Campbell to friends say she's with "family" in Arizona and...
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in Fourth Avenue shooting

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
At least one injured in wreck at Valencia, Ajo
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures