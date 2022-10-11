Border patrol agent injured in crash
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A border patrol agent has been hospitalized after they were involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson.
State troopers say the crash took place on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11 near Speedway Boulevard.
At around 2:45 p.m., the crash was blocking two lanes on I-10 east.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
