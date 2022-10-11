Advertise
Douglas man arrested on child molestation charges

Javier Bernardo Mejia, of Douglas, has been indicted on 15 counts in a child molestation case.
Javier Bernardo Mejia, of Douglas, has been indicted on 15 counts in a child molestation case.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 29-year-old Douglas man is facing numerous charges involving the sexual abuse of a child.

A grand jury indicted Javier Bernardo Mejia on four counts of child molestation, four charges of sexual conduct with a minor, one charge of sexual assault, two charges of surreptitious recording, two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one charge of sexual abuse and one charge of involving or using a minor in a drug offense on Oct. 6.

He was arrested by Douglas police on Sept. 27.

Authorities did not make clear how many victims were involved.

Mejia was booked into the Cochise County Jail with bond set at $200,000. He was later released on bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Douglas detective Claudio at 520-364-2677.

