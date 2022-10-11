Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in 4th Avenue shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends and family gathered Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of Elias Cordova, the man fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7.

Those who knew him say he was a family man with a big heart, and a passion for coaching his daughter’s Tucson Scorpion Football team.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going and a suspect has not been arrested.

Jacob Cordova, Cordova’s brother said the incident doesn’t add up.

“Violence, that’s really out of character for my brother. He’s not a violent person,” he said. “This is something that is going to haunt us for the rest of our lives that’s for sure.”

As family members and friends look to police for answers, they want to make sure Cordova’s legacy lives on.

“He was a beautiful and wonderful son, his family of five children is going to miss him,” said Cordova’s dad, Daniel Cordova. “They’re wondering where their father’s at. I don’t understand why this happened to him. It’s just devastating to our family.”

His fiancé, Carina Cordova and the mother of his child, Melinda Romero said he was the best dad and roll model to his five children, 17-year-old Mya Cordova, 13-year-old Carina Garcia, 9-year-old Mila Cordova, 3-year-old Xo Cordova and Jedi Cordova.

Raymond Buelna, Cordova’s Uncle, said he was a leader and went out of his way to make others around him feel seen.

“He was a roofer by trade and him and his crew did a lot of things and they really depended on him. Just like his family depended on him. His brothers and sisters and all of us together. We rely on him. He was a dependable person,” Buelna said.

He had a special bond with his daughter, Mila. He coached her Tucson Scorpion Football team and his fellow coaches say their relationship on and off the field was one of a kind.

“It’s very apparent. He was always willing to share information about Mila and then Mila was super proud of her dad. Any time they would get together she would be like aww dad, and would have the biggest smile,” said Jeremiah Taffner, the head coach of Tucson Scorpion 8u Team.

Mark Reeves, a coach and father, said he hates to see Mila grow up without her dad, but said she has a lot of good people around her to step in when needed.

“It’s going to be hard to see her develop without him and I’m pretty sure she’s definitely going to miss him,” Reeves said.

Mila said she will keep playing football in honor of her dad.

“He was a very very strong man, the strongest man that I knew. I love him a lot,” said Mila Cordova, Daughter.

Just 30 minutes after Cordova died, in the very same hospital just a few rooms over, the family received a new gift. His brother, Jacob Cordova, and sister-in-law had a baby boy. They named him Julius Elias Storm Cordova, after the uncle he never got a chance to meet.

“Gun violence in Tucson is getting awful it’s like you can’t even go out anymore shopping or anything wondering if you’re going to be the next person on the news that got shot,” said Daniel Cordova.

KOLD News 13 reached out to TPD for more information on the shooting and they sent us this statement:

“Of the 94 homicides last year 86% of them involved a firearm and we have seen an escalation across the country where small disputes turn into deadly confrontations. TPD wants to remind the public to not engage and call 911 .”

“My son, I got a terrible phone call. He got killed. Murdered. Tucson is turning into the wild wild west,” Daniel Cordova said.

If you want to help the family pay for funeral expenses, there is a way to donate here.

