FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out and warming up!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 11th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the area the rest of the workweek. Expect temperatures to rise in return, low 90s by Thursday. This weekend will bring cooler high temperatures with a potential for more rain as a low pressure system is slated to move across the area.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

