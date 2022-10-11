Funeral for UA professor killed in campus shooting will be on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The visitation and funeral for the University of Arizona professor killed last week in a shooting on campus are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14.

The family of Thomas Meixner said the funeral is open to the public.

The visitation will last from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. at St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Church, located at 4725 East Pima Street. The Rosary and Time of Sharing will take place immediately after at the church.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 at St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Church. The burial will take place at noon at Holy Hope Cemetery and Mausoleum, located at 3555 North Oracle Road.

As a way to honor Meixner’s legacy, his family asked for people to donate to the following charities:

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family has also been started.

