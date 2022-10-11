Advertise
Health officials warn time to get flu, COVID shots is now

Preparing for flu season
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recent survey from CBS shows 49% of Americans are expected to get a flu shot, but health care professionals say they’re concerned about that low number because they’re expecting a more active flu season compared to 2020 and 2021.

Experts recommend getting your flu shot by Halloween because it takes two weeks for your body to be fully protected.

Most pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens offer walk-ins or residents can schedule an appointment online with most insurances covering the full cost of the vaccine.

The latest CDC guidance also suggests COVID-19 boosters are recommended for adults and children 12 and older.

“It is perfectly OK to get the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine at the same time. In fact, it’s pretty recommended that you do both at the same time just so you don’t have to come back for a repeat visit, which saves you time,” district leader for CVS Justin Ellis says.

Ellis added that what health professionals are seeing from the Southern Hemisphere is pointing towards a more prevalent flu season.

And data from the CDC already shows thousands more cases right now than this time last year.

