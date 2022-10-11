Advertise
Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend for stealing at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to officials.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, was responsible for the thefts that happened back in August at Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies received a call about a stolen truck that was spotted in a neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Villalobos behind the wheel.

Deputies said Villalobos drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, causing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision. He then sped away.

Deputies found the truck in another subdivision and arrested Villalobos at a home in that neighborhood.

For Saturday’s incident, Villalobos has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several traffic violations. Additionally, he is facing charges for the stolen truck.

He is also facing charges related to the brass statues taken from the cemetery.

A second suspect in the cemetery statutes case, Abigail Magdalena Reyes, was arrested and charged Sept. 13. She is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

