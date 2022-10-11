Advertise
Pima County voters can sign up to track ballot by text, email

Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly
Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County launched a service on Tuesday, Oct. 11, which allows each voter in Pima County to sign up for text message or email updates regarding the status of their ballot.

Sign up to receive text or email ballot updates

Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly told KOLD News 13 that the service is one she has wanted voters in the county to have access to since before she ran for office.

“This is one of the campaign promises I made; I wanted to see this,” she said. “Maricopa County has had this in place and I loved it. I think it is so informative.”

Voters can sign up to receive updates on the Pima County Recorder’s website.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

