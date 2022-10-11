Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.(Source: Courtesy Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:39 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade.

Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

He was in critical condition, and his parents and doctors feared he might not live. Now Cooper is joining his twin brother back at school.

He’s wheelchair-bound and can only return in a limited capacity.

Cooper’s parents said he’s sad he can’t participate in playground activities during recess, but overall he’s excited to join his classmates again.

The attack that injured Cooper also killed seven people. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.
Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.(Source: Courtesy of Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Messages supposedly sent by Chloe Campbell to friends say she's with "family" in Arizona and...
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
Angel Moreno, of Willcox, fled a holding facility in Tucson on Sunday, Oct. 9. Moreno is facing...
Authorities: Willcox assault suspect escaped from Tucson holding facility

Latest News

US and allies crafting a response to Russia's assault against Ukraine.
US, allies crafting response to Russia's assault against Ukraine
FILE - In this image taken from video footage run by TVB, the megayacht Nord, left, worth over...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HLC Final Draft: Pima Community College requires monitoring
HLC Final Draft: Pima Community College requires monitoring
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in 4th Avenue shooting