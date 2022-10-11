Advertise
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson park

Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Elmer Tarazon.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tucson park in August.

The Tucson Police Department announced Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are both facing first-degree murder charges.

The TPD said Ruiz-Valencia was arrested in Nogales on Oct. 3. He is being held on a $1 million bond. Urquidez was arrested on Tucson’s south side the next day and is being held on a $10 million bond.

The TPD said both men were involved in the shooting death of Elmer Tarazon.

The 38-year-old Tarazon was found at Joaquin Murrieta Park, which is located near Silverbell and Speedway, on Aug. 22. He died at a local hospital.

The TPD said witnesses told investigators Tarazon got into an argument with the men prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

