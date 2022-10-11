Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant...
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
According to the Better Business Bureau nearly 700 scams have been reported in Arizona since...
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach...
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
Tucson says it will enforce federal red flag laws to promote gun safety
Tucson says it will enforce federal red flag laws to promote gun safety
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery