Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died in a crash in Tennessee.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.

Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said.

Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.

The singing competition show released a statement on social media, saying Spence “was a true talent who lit up every room he entered.”

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the statement reads. “We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are facing first-degree murder...
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson park
Maggie Ogden, Abriauna Hoffman and Hunter Balberdi were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in Fourth Avenue shooting
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.
Arizona decides 2022
Arizona Decides 2022: What’s on the ballot?
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case