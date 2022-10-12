Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Animal rescuers save stray kitten with glass jar stuck on its head

The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.
The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.(Animal Rescue League of Boston)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – A kitten in Boston was rescued this week after it was found with a glass bowl stuck on its head.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, its Field Services Department assisted local animal control to help the kitten.

The ARL said an area resident contacted animal control after spotting the animal.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the kitten wandering in the roadway. Eventually, they were able to capture it with a trap.

An Animal Rescue League field services agent was able to remove the glass jar safely.
An Animal Rescue League field services agent was able to remove the glass jar safely.(Animal Rescue League of Boston)

An ARL field services agent was able to remove the glass jar and then transported the cat to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear. Despite being a bit dirty, she was determined to be in good health by a veterinarian. She was also spayed and received vaccinations.

The ARL said Buzz Lightyear is still learning to trust humans and settle into her new surroundings at the shelter, so she is not yet available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are facing first-degree murder...
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson park
Maggie Ogden, Abriauna Hoffman and Hunter Balberdi were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in Fourth Avenue shooting
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Latest News

Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.
Arizona decides 2022
Arizona Decides 2022: What’s on the ballot?
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case