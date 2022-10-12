Advertise
Arizona has set the date for its third execution of a death row inmate this year

Murray Hooper is one of three men sentenced to die for a deadly home robbery in 1980.
Murray Hooper is one of three men sentenced to die for a deadly home robbery in 1980.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is now scheduled to execute its third death row inmate this year. The state Supreme Court gave the green light to the state on Wednesday to put Murray Hooper to death. His execution date is set for Nov. 16, when he will die by lethal injection or gas. The 76-year-old was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murders of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix. Two other men joined Hooper but died before their sentences were carried out.

TRENDING: Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say

The three victims were preparing for a 1980 New Year’s Eve party when the three men entered the house and forced Patrick, his wife Marilyn, and his mother-in-law Helen Phelps into a bedroom at gunpoint.

After the men took jewelry and money, they bound and gagged the victims, shooting each in the head and slashing Patrick’s throat. Marilyn Redmond survived and was able to identify all three killers. “The death penalty is the appropriate response to those who commit the most shocking and vile murders,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

TRENDING: Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles

Arizona resumed executions of death row inmates this year after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Hooper would be the third execution to be completed this year. Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student, and Frank Atwood died June 8 by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl. Hooper is one of 111 inmates currently on the state’s death row, and 22 of them have exhausted their appeals, Brnovich said.

