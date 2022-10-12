Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Authorities looking for missing Sierra Vista woman

Sharon Anderson
Sharon Anderson(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona are looking for a missing Sierra Vista woman Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson may be driving toward Phoenix in a silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with Arizona handicap license plate GYY19.

She left her residence in Golden Acres, just south of Sierra Vista, at 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a light pink shirt and jean shorts.

Anderson experiences cognitive issues that may cause confusion.

Anyone who has information about her or her vehicle is asked to call CCSO at 520-803-3550.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are facing first-degree murder...
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson park
Maggie Ogden, Abriauna Hoffman and Hunter Balberdi were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in Fourth Avenue shooting
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Latest News

The city of Tucson is set to start a new method of reporting homeless camps.
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
New homeless camp reporting system
New homeless camp reporting system
Fire damaged a house in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia on Monday, Oct. 10.
Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia
Bricks made out of hemp keep homes cooler.
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer