Authorities looking for missing Sierra Vista woman

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona are looking for a missing Sierra Vista woman Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson may be driving toward Phoenix in a silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with Arizona handicap license plate GYY19.

She left her residence in Golden Acres, just south of Sierra Vista, at 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a light pink shirt and jean shorts.

Anderson experiences cognitive issues that may cause confusion.

Anyone who has information about her or her vehicle is asked to call CCSO at 520-803-3550.

