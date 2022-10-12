Authorities looking for missing Sierra Vista woman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona are looking for a missing Sierra Vista woman Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson may be driving toward Phoenix in a silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with Arizona handicap license plate GYY19.
She left her residence in Golden Acres, just south of Sierra Vista, at 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a light pink shirt and jean shorts.
Anderson experiences cognitive issues that may cause confusion.
Anyone who has information about her or her vehicle is asked to call CCSO at 520-803-3550.
