Clean Elections Commission cancels PBS interview with Kari Lake, seeks new partner

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Clean Elections Commission canceled Wednesday’s interview with Kari Lake after learning that Arizona PBS, without the commission’s participation, scheduled an interview with Katie Hobbs in lieu of an in-person debate between the gubernatorial candidates.

The commission announced the cancellation on Twitter.

“As a matter of state law and under the direction of its Commissioners,” the statement said. “Clean elections proceeded with its obligation to arrange a Q & A interview for candidates who agreed to debate.” This means as Hobbs refused to debate her Republican opponent, the commission isn’t obligated to arrange a similar interview with the Democratic candidate. The commission said it will look for a new venue and partner for the interview.

“As the CEC’s broadcast partner, PBS’ actions are a slap in the face to the commissioners,” said Lake’s campaign in a statement to the media. “The CEC specifically voted against Katie Hobbs’ demand for her own one-on-one interview, but PBS went behind the CEC’s backs and agreed to give her one anyway.”

In a statement to Arizona’s Family, Cronkite School Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. said:

