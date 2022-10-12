Advertise
Deputies: Two inmates tried to escape Pima County jail

Shaun Busch and Roger Rios
Shaun Busch and Roger Rios(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two inmates are in custody after they reportedly tried to escape from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, Shaun Busch, 31, and Roger Rios, 26, were taken to a local hospital after they were suspected of overdosing.

Authorities say they quickly discovered that the two faked an overdose to escape once at the hospital and additional security was implemented.

White at the hospital, Rios reportedly tried to jump off the bed and leave the room, but was apprehended due to the increased presence of law enforcement. Busch was not able to escape.

Both inmates were taken back to the Pima County jail, and have been charged with second-degree felony escape.

The investigation is ongoing.

