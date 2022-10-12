Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are facing first-degree murder...
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson park
Maggie Ogden, Abriauna Hoffman and Hunter Balberdi were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in Fourth Avenue shooting
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
LIVE: Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old
Lizette Martinez
Family, friends of missing Picture Rocks woman hold candlelight vigil, pray for safe return
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury indicates verdict reached in Alex Jones’ trial