Family and friends of missing Picture Rocks woman hold candlelight vigil, pray for a safe return home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need your help finding 29-year-old Lizette Martinez.

She was last seen one week ago near Sandario and Orange Grove Road in Picture Rocks. Family and friends gathered there on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a candlelight vigil in her honor.

Carlos Voltares, Lizette’s brother, said they’re not losing hope. He said they’re going to continue to search and pray every single day for a safe return.

“Lizette, all I know is that if you’re hearing this or if you see this we love you dearly we miss you greatly its affecting everybody hard,” Voltares said.

Gabriella Jamison, Lizette’s sister, said the goal is to raise awareness, not only in Tucson but across the entire state.

“I just want you to come home, that’s it. We miss you,” Jamison said.

Angela Morges, Lizette’s mother, said she just wanted to know Lizette is safe.

“We just ask that you would pick up the phone and call somebody. Call 911,” Morges said.

Her family says she’s vulnerable and gets confused easily, and they worry someone is taking advantage of her.

“She has mental and physical disabilities. She has to be on her medication,” Voltares said.

The family says this is unusual for Lizette and they’re nervous she might’ve met up with someone she met online.

“We have nothing to go on, we have no leads, we don’t have a car, we don’t have an actual person who may have spoken to her or she would’ve went to their house,” said Morges.

So for now, the family said they’re waiting for answers, posting online and putting up pictures all across Arizona.

The family is in the midst of organizing a search party. They say they won’t stop until Martinez is found.

“You have no idea how many questions re running through our head as to where you went, what happened to you and we just really wanna hear from you, we really want you home, we really want answers,” said Voltares.

Lizette is described as 4-feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. It is not clear what she was exactly wearing, but she should have been wearing oversized black Nike men’s shoes.

If you have any information about her location or if you’ve seen Lizette in the past week, you need to call 911.

