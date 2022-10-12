Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the building full of smoke before they determined there was a fire in the attic space.

In about 30 minutes, first responders had gotten the fire under control.

The fire caused significant damage and Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe will be closed until renovations are done.

As of Wednesday, the cause of the fire hadn’t been determined. No injuries from the fire were reported.

