Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up before weekend changes!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 12th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the area the rest of the workweek. Expect temperatures to rise in return, low 90s by Thursday. This weekend will bring a drop in temperatures and a return of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, are facing first-degree murder...
Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson park
Maggie Ogden, Abriauna Hoffman and Hunter Balberdi were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Elias Cordova coaching his daughter Mila.
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in Fourth Avenue shooting
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
800 fentanyl pills off the streets after Midtown neighbors call 88-CRIME
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 12th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash awaits this weekend!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022