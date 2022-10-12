FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up before weekend changes!
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds in over the area the rest of the workweek. Expect temperatures to rise in return, low 90s by Thursday. This weekend will bring a drop in temperatures and a return of rain.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 50% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
