Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many sports fans are surprised to learn that former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and baseball hall of famer Randy Johnson is also a photographer.

The internet’s surprise started after Business Insider editor Sophie Kleeman tweeted a photo of Johnson in his official NFL photographer gear.

Johnson’s website hosts some of his work through the years. He’s worked as an official photographer for many touring heavy metal, punk and classic rock acts ranging from Elton John to Black Sabbath to Cheap Trick to Slayer. And you might notice that his company’s logo is an upside-down bird, no doubt a reference to a bird that unwisely flew in front of Johnson’s fastball over 20 years ago.

On his “about” page, Johnson says that photography is a passion that started when he studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983-85. “Baseball became my occupation for two decades,” he writes. “But my love of photography never left. Following my 2010 retirement, I was able to focus my attention back to this passion.”

Arizona’s Family reported on Johnson’s life as a photographer back in 2017 when he showed off his photos to Diamondbacks season ticketholders at a gallery.

