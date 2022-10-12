Record number of voters expected for the mid term elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County may very well set a record of registered voters by the time the deadline for registering ends at midnight tonight, Oct. 11.

When the day began, there were 630,799 registered voters in the county, just short of the 639,000 in the 2020 general election.

But the day could eclipse that in a mid-term election because people have been dropping off registrations in big numbers.

“From people coming in delivering stacks of voter registration forms maybe through their organization,” said Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, the Pima County Recorder. “There’s been tons of voter registration drives throughout the county.”

Much of that because of a competitive Governor’s race, the abortion issue and ten initiatives and referendums on the ballot.

The past few days have been busy ones in the office.

“We are absolutely working overtime,” Cezares-Kelly said. “Yes so, our people were here at 7 a.m. this morning and we’ll be here until 10 tonight.”

While the office is getting the registrations together, it is also unveiling a new program to help voters keep track of their mail in ballots. The department has always had a way for voters to track their mail in ballots, but the recorder has now taken in a step further.

Instead of the voter contacting the recorders office to check on their ballots, the recorders office will now contact the voter through email or text.

“So this alerts when the ballots are going out, when we received it, when they’ve been verified for signature verification and when go to the elections department,” she said. “So now those will go to the voter.”

Not only have voters been registering in big numbers, they are also skipping the major parties and have been registering as independents in big numbers.

Pima County now has 201,000 independents and 175,000 Republicans. Democrats still have the biggest numbers at 244,000 but the independents are catching up.

“I think that there’s a sense, a distaste for both parties right now,” said Jeff Rogers, the former chair of the Democratic Party in Pima County. “And therefore, that’s driving people who otherwise would lean Republican or lean Democrat rather than register as that, are registering independent.”

But Rogers agrees most of those voters will come home, so to speak, when it’s time to cast a ballot.

Tonight’s deadline is for people who have never registered before or those who have had major changes to their status, such as moving to a new address.

