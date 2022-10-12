Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is one step closer to implementing a new way for residents to report homeless camps. It’s the newest way the city is trying to both clean up the streets and provide services to people living on them.

City officials say an online form will be up and running by the end of October, allowing residents to let the city know about homeless camps.

There are three tiers of reporting people can consider when reporting the camps.

The first tier is meant to be used for reporting an unoccupied camp that needs cleaning up.

Tier two is for reporting vulnerable people living in a location with no health or safety risk but that requires cleaning.

Tier three is for reporting vulnerable people living in a location with a significant health and safety risk. In that case, people will have about three days to move.

“The city of Tucson is running a housing-first approach which is a low- to no-barrier shelter that wraps around services for whatever this person or family needs,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. “It’s been a process of about 2 1/2 years.”

Currently, residents can let the city know about homeless camps by emailing homelessprotocol@tucsonaz.gov.

