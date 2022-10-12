Tucson man sentenced to 33 months for sexual abuse of minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker on Sept. 27 sentenced 22-year-old Eric Christopher Segundo-Antone of Tucson to 33 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Segundo-Antone, an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, engaged in a sexual act with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, sometime between June 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, in the village of Topawa, south of Sells.

The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation in this case.

